Raymond James Downgrades Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to Market Perform

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $476,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

