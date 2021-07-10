Raymond James Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.65.

TSE EIF opened at C$40.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.62 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.49.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.