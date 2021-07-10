Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

