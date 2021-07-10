RED Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $536,406.22 and approximately $11,953.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00391893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.