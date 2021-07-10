Red Rock Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,049 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

