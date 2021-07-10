Redwood Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 304,242 Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 304,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FIII traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

