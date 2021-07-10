Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,925,000 after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

