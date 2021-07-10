Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

