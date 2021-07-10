Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE RF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

