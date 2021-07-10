Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 5,111 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.64% of EMCORE worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

