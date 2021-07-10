Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GENC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.