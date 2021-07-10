Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 483.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

