Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $7.75 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.53 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

