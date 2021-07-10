Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 217,200 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 346.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Trinity Industries worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $26.77 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

