Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Prothena worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 627.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

