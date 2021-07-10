Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,900 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.73% of Kamada worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Kamada stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.