Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $7.40 Million Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,551,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.