Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

