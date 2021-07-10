Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz Sells 13,273 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,561,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.