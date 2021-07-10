Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REZI. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after buying an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.