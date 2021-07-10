Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.13. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

