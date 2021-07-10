Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

