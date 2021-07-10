Restore (LON:RST) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.17. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £574.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

