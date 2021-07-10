Reviewing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ebix alerts:

68.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ebix has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ebix and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 11.47% 16.52% 6.81% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $625.61 million 1.63 $92.38 million N/A N/A Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Ebix beats Triple P on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.