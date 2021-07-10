Reviewing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Hudbay Minerals -11.07% -5.84% -2.15%

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 1 10 0 2.91

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $12.36, indicating a potential upside of 77.83%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.93 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.66 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -15.11

Hudbay Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Ferroglobe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

