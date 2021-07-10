Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RXEEY opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

