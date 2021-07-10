Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.
About Richelieu Hardware
