Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

