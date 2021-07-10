Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,494.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $71,417.84 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $17.01 or 0.00049850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

