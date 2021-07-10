Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

REI stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.