Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

