Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.
Shares of RIO opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
