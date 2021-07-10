Robert E. Price Sells 2,446 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares in the company, valued at $340,063,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

