Robert E. Price Sells 6,856 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14.

PriceSmart stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

