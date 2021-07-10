Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Roblox stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

