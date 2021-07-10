Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.13). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,254,602 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The company has a market cap of £44.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.