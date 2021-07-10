ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $492.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.06. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $285.00 and a 12 month high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

