Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.75.

MCO opened at $375.59 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $377.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

