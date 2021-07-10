Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$86.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.40.

TSE NTR opened at C$76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.55. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$42.30 and a 1 year high of C$79.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.7099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

