Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €256.87 ($302.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.