Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

