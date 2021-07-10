Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $22.70. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 70 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

