Rupiah Token Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $746,783.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.70 or 0.00876869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005310 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.