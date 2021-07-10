S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $675.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.73), with a volume of 11766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.69).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.85.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.