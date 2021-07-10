S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 3.3%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) shares traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.92. 15,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 26,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

