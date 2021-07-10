Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 477,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 214,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 528.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 130,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

