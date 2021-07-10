Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.