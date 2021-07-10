Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SFRGY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 1,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

