Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.11. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.