Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,065,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

