Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.32. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $271.00 and a 1-year high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

