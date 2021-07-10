Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €71.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

ETR G24 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €70.82 ($83.32). The stock had a trading volume of 205,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

